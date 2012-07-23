(Refiles to delete references to provisionally in 1st and 7th paragraphs) * Global risk aversion pounds Indian shares * Indian retailers drop on multi-brand reform doubts * Maruti Suzuki slumps as Manesar factory remains shut MUMBAI, July 23 India's main BSE index fell 1.6 percent on Monday, marking its biggest percentage fall since mid-May, as investors booked profits in recently outperforming sectors such as banks after global risk aversion hammered Asian shares. Investors in India are facing the prospect of a double whammy, as the euro zone debt crisis looks set to continue given growing worries Spain will need a sovereign bailout, while the global economy continues to show signs of weakness. At home, investors are starting to grow concerned the government may not be able to deliver substantial policy reforms after last week's presidential elections, threatening to undo the strong gains in Indian stocks seen last month. Retail stock such as Pantaloon slumped on Monday following media reports some government coalition members are opposing allowing foreign direct investment into multi-brand outlets. "In my view, time is up, and now nothing concrete can be expected from this government for a long time," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities. "India now needs fast and constant changes in policy in tandem with global changing scenario, which this government will not be able to implement till next election," he added, referring to general elections in 2014. The 30-share BSE index fell 1.64 percent to 16,877.35 points, marking its biggest fall May 16 and its second consecutive session of falls. The 50-share NSE index lost 1.67 percent to end at 5,117.95 points. Shares in Indian retailers were among the day's big decliners on media reports that government coalition members Samajwadi Party and leftist parties had written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to oppose opening up foreign investments into multi-brand retail outlets. Pantaloon Retail dropped 8 percent. Shares in India's biggest retailer had surged 26.4 percent since the end of May to Friday's close, mainly on hopes the government would revive the FDI proposal after shelving it late last year. Shoppers Stop fell 4.8 percent. Among other decliners, India's Reliance Communications dropped 3 percent after the debt-laden telecoms carrier shelved an initial public offering by its undersea cable unit in Singapore that was aimed at raising as much as $1 billion. Maruti Suzuki shares slumped 5.9 percent as its Manesar plant remained shut after last week's violent clash between managers and workers. Shares in Crompton Greaves fell 9.2 percent after saying April-June net profit rose 8 percent to 859 million rupees, missing expectations and raising worries about whether the Indian power equipment maker can meet its yearly guidance. Among companies reporting earnings results on Monday, Larsen & Toubro initially fell as much as 3.2 percent after reporting its quarterly profit met expectations, as investors had initially worried about EBITDA margins. Subsequent comments from management, including about sustaining revenue growth, sharply pared the losses and the stock ended down 0.9 percent. Shares in Indian Bank rose 1.5 percent after the state-run bank reporting April-June non-performing assets rose to a lower-than-expected 1.04 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Spain, Greece worries spark broad euro slide * Oil slides towards $103 on eurozone fears * Spanish troubles send euro, shares lower * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (Additional reporting by Madhura Karnik)