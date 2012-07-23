(Refiles to delete references to provisionally in 1st and 7th
paragraphs)
* Global risk aversion pounds Indian shares
* Indian retailers drop on multi-brand reform doubts
* Maruti Suzuki slumps as Manesar factory remains shut
MUMBAI, July 23 India's main BSE index fell 1.6
percent on Monday, marking its biggest percentage fall since
mid-May, as investors booked profits in recently outperforming
sectors such as banks after global risk aversion hammered Asian
shares.
Investors in India are facing the prospect of a double
whammy, as the euro zone debt crisis looks set to continue given
growing worries Spain will need a sovereign bailout, while the
global economy continues to show signs of weakness.
At home, investors are starting to grow concerned the
government may not be able to deliver substantial policy reforms
after last week's presidential elections, threatening to undo
the strong gains in Indian stocks seen last month.
Retail stock such as Pantaloon slumped on Monday
following media reports some government coalition members are
opposing allowing foreign direct investment into multi-brand
outlets.
"In my view, time is up, and now nothing concrete can be
expected from this government for a long time," said Vijay
Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia
Securities.
"India now needs fast and constant changes in policy in
tandem with global changing scenario, which this government will
not be able to implement till next election," he added,
referring to general elections in 2014.
The 30-share BSE index fell 1.64 percent to
16,877.35 points, marking its biggest fall May 16 and its second
consecutive session of falls.
The 50-share NSE index lost 1.67 percent to end at
5,117.95 points.
Shares in Indian retailers were among the day's big
decliners on media reports that government coalition members
Samajwadi Party and leftist parties had written to Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh to oppose opening up foreign investments
into multi-brand retail outlets.
Pantaloon Retail dropped 8 percent. Shares in India's
biggest retailer had surged 26.4 percent since the end of May to
Friday's close, mainly on hopes the government would revive the
FDI proposal after shelving it late last year.
Shoppers Stop fell 4.8 percent.
Among other decliners, India's Reliance Communications
dropped 3 percent after the debt-laden telecoms
carrier shelved an initial public offering by its undersea cable
unit in Singapore that was aimed at raising as much as $1
billion.
Maruti Suzuki shares slumped 5.9 percent as its
Manesar plant remained shut after last week's violent clash
between managers and workers.
Shares in Crompton Greaves fell 9.2 percent after
saying April-June net profit rose 8 percent to 859 million
rupees, missing expectations and raising worries about whether
the Indian power equipment maker can meet its yearly guidance.
Among companies reporting earnings results on Monday, Larsen
& Toubro initially fell as much as 3.2 percent after
reporting its quarterly profit met expectations, as investors
had initially worried about EBITDA margins.
Subsequent comments from management, including about
sustaining revenue growth, sharply pared the losses and the
stock ended down 0.9 percent.
Shares in Indian Bank rose 1.5 percent after the
state-run bank reporting April-June non-performing assets rose
to a lower-than-expected 1.04 percent.
(Additional reporting by Madhura Karnik)