* Global risk rally lifts Indian stocks
* Some investors see surprise RBI rate cut ahead
* Indian airlines surge after SpiceJet's surprise profit
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 30 India's benchmark BSE index rose
1.8 percent on Monday to mark its biggest daily percentage gain
in a month, as blue chips such as Infosys rallied with other
global risk assets on hopes for monetary stimulus in the euro
zone and the United States.
The prospect for global easing measures are raising hope the
Reserve Bank of India could surprise markets with an interest
rate cut on Tuesday, despite an overwhelming number of analysts
who expect the repo rate to remain unchanged.
A rate cut would also fly in the face of hawkish warnings
from RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao, who has warned about
inflationary pressures, while prodding the government to pass
policy and fiscal reforms.
Still, those who expect rate cuts also argue the RBI may not
be able to ignore the economic slowdown, while saying core
inflation remains below 5 percent, offsetting the potential
impact on food prices from weaker-than-expected monsoon rains.
"There is a great chances the RBI will chip in with a
surprise 25 basis points cuts on repo rate," said Vaibhav
Sanghavi, director at Ambit Capital.
"More important thing to look forward is any movement on
reform process, along with stability in Europe will aid the
market on the positive side," he said.
The 30-share BSE index rose 1.81 percent to
17,143.68 points, its biggest daily percentage gain since June
29, after already gaining 1.2 percent on Friday.
The 50-share NSE index gained 1.96 percent to end at
5,199.80 points.
Blue chips, especially those that tumbled in July, rallied.
Infosys, India's second biggest software services
exporter, rose 2.84 percent, after slumping 14.4 percent in the
month to Friday.
Tata Motors rose 4.16 percent, having dropped 12.2
percent so far this month as of Friday's close.
Banks also rallied on the back of bets on a surprise move
from the RBI on Tuesday and hopes the sector was reducing its
non-performing assets.
ICICI Bank added 3.91 percent, rising for a second
consecutive session after its better-than-expected April-June
results on Friday.
Among other gainers, budge air carrier SpiceJet Ltd
jumped 22.4 percent after it posted an unexpected
quarterly profit on Monday that raised hopes of a turnaround in
the country's embattled aviation industry.
Jet Airways rose 7.7 percent, while Kingfisher
Airlines ended 2.1 percent higher.
Shares in GAIL (India) rose 3 percent up after
April-June net profit surged 15.1 percent from a year ago, while
IRB Infrastructure Developers surged 10.53 percent
beating estimates on Friday with a 6 percent gain in net profit.
Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd surged 11.4
percent after saying on Friday it had redeemed its $360 million
of foreign currency convertible bonds through various
instruments.
However, among laggards, Maruti Suzuki rose 0.6
percent, under-performing the broader indexes.
Macquarie downgraded India's biggest auto maker to "neutral"
from "outperform", while HSBC cut its target price, with both
brokerages citing the disrupted production at its Manesar plant
as a key reason.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)