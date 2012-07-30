(Refiles to add dropped word to headline)

MUMBAI, July 30 India's main BSE index rose 1.8 percent on Monday, its biggest daily percentage gain in a month, as blue chips such as Infosys rallied tracking widespread gains in global risk assets on hopes for monetary stimulus in the euro zone and the United States.

Infosys gained 2.89 percent, while Tata Motors rose 3.83 percent.

ICICI Bank added 3.78 percent, rising for a second consecutive session after its better-than-expected April-June results on Friday.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.77 percent to 17,137.51 points, gaining for a second consecutive session.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 1.97 percent to end at 5,200.30 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)