India's main BSE index rose on Tuesday, marking a third consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in Asian shares on continued hopes for monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Software services exporters rose, with Tata Consultancy Services ending up 1 percent.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.54 percent to 17,236.18 points, giving it a loss in July of 1.1 percent.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 0.56 percent to end at 5,229 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)