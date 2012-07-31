India's main BSE index rose on Tuesday, marking a third
consecutive session of gains, tracking a rally in Asian shares
on continued hopes for monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and European Central Bank.
Software services exporters rose, with Tata Consultancy
Services ending up 1 percent.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.54
percent to 17,236.18 points, giving it a loss in July of 1.1
percent.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally gained 0.56
percent to end at 5,229 points.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)