* Indian shares fall 1.1 pct in July, but foreign investors
buy
* IT shares rise on hopes of monetary stimulus in euro-zone,
US
* Banks mixed; RBI cuts SLR but maintains hawkish stance
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 31 India's main indexes rose on
Tuesday for a third consecutive session as software services
exporters such as Tata Consultancy gained on continued hopes for
monetary stimulus from global central banks.
Fuel retailers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp also rose
after the oil ministry demanded the finance ministry to
compensate these companies for losses sustained in the
April-June quarter for selling fuel at cheaper rates.
Banking shares ended mixed. The Reserve Bank of India sought
to improve liquidity by cutting the proportion of securities
that lenders must hold, but the action was offset as the central
bank also raised its inflation outlook, casting doubt about the
future timing and scope of interest rate cuts.
"Expectations of future policy action are likely to get
further back ended given the sticky inflation and monsoon
concerns," said Sandeep Nanda, Chief Investment Officer, Bharti
AXA Life Insurance.
The 30-share BSE index rose 0.54 percent to
17,236.18 points, while the 50-share NSE index gained
0.56 percent to end at 5,229 points.
Indian shares fell for the month, with the BSE index ending
down 1.1 percent, reversing the strong gains seen in June.
The monthly falls lagged the 3.6 percent gain in the MSCI
Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan.
The optimism last month over potential policy reforms has
been replaced in July by concerns the government would struggle
to implement fiscal measures given disagreements among ruling
coalition parties.
Weaker-than-expected rains during the monsoon season are
also raising worries about inflation. The drought threatening
the country could make it harder for the government to raise
subsidised fuel prices, top policy adviser Montek Singh
Ahluwalia told Reuters.
India is soon expected to name home minister Palaniappan
Chidambaram as the new finance minister, and he will need to
reassure markets the government is serious about reducing its
fiscal deficit and boosting growth.
"The policy ball is now firmly in the government's court,
with the RBI expressing concern on fiscal policy and subsidies,"
said Bharti AXA Life Insurance's Nanda.
On the positive side for Indian stocks, foreign investors
bought a net 90.7 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) in July as of
Monday, according to provisional data, their biggest purchases
since February.
BANKS SEE LITTLE CHEER IN RBI
Among gainers on Tuesday, software services exporters rose
on hopes the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank would
unveil further monetary stimulus steps at their policy meetings
this week.
Top-ranked Tata Consultancy Services rose 1
percent, while Wipro ended up 2.2 percent.
Fuel retailers advanced after India's Oil Secretary G. C.
Chaturvedi said he will seek 320 billion rupees in cash
compensation from the finance ministry as compensation for
selling fuel at a loss during the April-June quarter.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose 2.77 percent, while
Indian Oil Corp gained 1.7 percent.
Other oil stocks, which also help subsidise fuel prices,
rose on hopes for a more favourable policy stance from the
government.
State-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp added
3.3 percent.
Banking shares ended mixed. The RBI kept interest rates
unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but surprised markets
by cutting the statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of
securities such as gold and government bonds that lenders must
hold as a proportion of deposits.
However, the SLR cut was seen as having a marginal impact
given banks already hold a high proportion of securities, with
investors more worried about the RBI's hawkish policy stance
because of inflation concerns.
State Bank of India declined 1.3 percent, though
Axis Bank rose 0.4 percent.
Among other decliners, Titan Industries Ltd fell
4.74 percent after the watches and jewelry maker missed analyst
estimates with a 8.33 percent rise in April-June net profit.
Shares in Bharti Airtel fell 2.9 percent after the
Economic Times newspaper reported India's biggest mobile carrier
is exploring issuing new shares to raise funds among other
options to raise, citing two people aware of the plans.
A Bharti official declined to comment.
