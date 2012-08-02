* Indian shares fall on low volumes; Fed disappoints
* Caution ahead of ECB hits Asian shares
* Continued weak rains in monsoon worry investors
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 2 Indian shares fell on Thursday,
snapping four sessions of gains after Reliance Industries was
hit by profit-booking, while SBI's cut in some loan rates for
new borrowers sparked worries other lenders would follow suit,
hitting margins in the sector.
Shares also tracked weaker Asian shares after the Federal
Reserve refrained from introducing new U.S. monetary stimulus
measures, while doubts grew about whether the European Central
Bank would announce measures to support the euro zone later in
the day.
Lack of meaningful action on either side of the Atlantic
could dent demand for global risk assets at a time when
investors in India remain troubled by signs of weak rainfalls
during the monsoon season.
Rains remained below average in the week to Aug. 1, the
weather office said on Thursday, extending worries about food
inflation and lower rural consumption.
"By now it is pretty clear that overall monsoons are way
below normal, and definitely this will put further pressure on
our domestic macros," said Kaushik Dani, a fund manager at
Peerless Mutual Fund.
"Going forward focus is now on how industrial growth numbers
are coming and how inflation will plan up."
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.19 percent to
17,224.36 points.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.24 percent to end at
5,227.75 points.
Volumes in the more actively traded NSE index were the
lowest since July 20, while the volumes on the NSE futures and
option markets slumped to their lowest in two years.
Among decliners on Thursday, Reliance Industries
fell 1 percent, after shares of the energy conglomerate rallied
5.2 percent over the previous four sessions, trumping the gains
in the broader indexes.
State Bank of India fell 1.1 percent after India's
biggest lender cut auto loans to 10.75 percent from 11.25
percent, while cutting home loans to a range of 10.25 percent to
10.4 percent for new borrowers.
SBI's shares fell despite assurances from officials the
impact on margins would be small, while the upside from credit
growth would be positive.
"Impact on margin will be minimal," Atanu Sen, deputy
managing director at SBI, told reporters at a news conference.
"Margins will improve because liquidity is there with the
bank. The growth in credit will be slow, we won't see a big
growth overnight. The impact will be positive but not dramatic,"
he added."
Other lenders fell on worries they would have to match SBI's
cut in loans. Private lender HDFC Bank lost 0.7
percent.
Fears of the potential inflationary impact from weak
rainfalls during the monsoon season also hit banks, traders
said.
Companies that rely on rural consumers also retreated, with
tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra down 0.5 percent.
Shares in Deccan Chronicle Holdings fell 4.7
percent to a record low of 13.30 rupees, falling for a 10th
consecutive session, even after its chairman sought to assure
markets the company had enough assets to face what he called a
"liquidity crisis."
NIIT Technologies fell 5.15 percent after the
company said two key stakeholders had sold a 7.4 percent stake
in the small provider of software training and education
services.
However, among gainers, shares in state-run NTPC Ltd
rallied 3.8 percent after Coal India's
agreement this week to supply 80 percent of the coal needed to
fuel new power projects eased concerns about supply.
Shares in engines maker Cummins India Ltd surged
6.9 percent to 466.75 rupees after the company said April-June
net profit rose 2.3 percent to a better-than-expected 1.81
billion rupees ($32.62 million) net profit.
