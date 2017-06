MUMBAI Aug 3 Indian shares edged lower on Friday for a second day of losses as worries about the impact of the summer drought hit tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra and lenders with rural exposure, but broader losses were kept in check as defensive stocks rallied.

State Bank of India fell 0.4 percent because of concerns the drought would increase defaults of farm loans and spark inflationary pressures that would delay any interest rate cuts from the central bank.

Tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra shares fell 1.6 percent on worries about weaker sales.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.1 percent to 17,206.38 points.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.23 percent to end at 5,215.70 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)