MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian shares provisionally rose on Monday, led by recently hit banking stocks such as SBI, while ONGC gained after posting a surge in quarterly earnings over the weekend.

State Bank of India rose 1 percent, after earlier falling as much as 1.5 percent. Shares of India's biggest lender slumped 4.1 percent on Friday after reporting a surge in bad loans during the April-June quarter.

State-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 0.6 percent after the company reported over the weekend a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally ended up 0.43 percent at 17,633.45 points, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.52 percent to 5,347.90 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)