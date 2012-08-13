BUZZ-State Bank of India shares rise after $2.3 bln share sale
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks
MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian shares provisionally rose on Monday, led by recently hit banking stocks such as SBI, while ONGC gained after posting a surge in quarterly earnings over the weekend.
State Bank of India rose 1 percent, after earlier falling as much as 1.5 percent. Shares of India's biggest lender slumped 4.1 percent on Friday after reporting a surge in bad loans during the April-June quarter.
State-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 0.6 percent after the company reported over the weekend a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally ended up 0.43 percent at 17,633.45 points, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.52 percent to 5,347.90 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
