MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian shares rose on Tuesday for a second session of gains, led by rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, after headline inflation for July unexpectedly fell, boosting hopes for monetary easing by the central bank.

India's wholesale inflation rose by a lower-than-expected 6.87 percent in July from a year ago, compared to the 7.25 percent gain in June.

ICICI Bank rose 2.3 percent while Tata Motors rose 3.3 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally ended up 0.56 percent at 17,731.59 points, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.61 percent to 5,380.35 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)