* Fall in July inflation stokes rate cut expectations * Indian shares rise to 5-month high * Tata Steel gains on good operational performance By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 14 Indian shares rose on Tuesday for a second straight session, led by rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, after the unexpected fall in July headline inflation boosted hopes for monetary easing by the central bank. The gains came after India said the wholesale prices index rose by a lower-than-expected 6.87 percent in July from a year ago, marking its lowest level since November 2009, compared to the 7.25 percent gain in June. That raised some expectations the Reserve Bank of India will have more room to cut interest rates at its next policy review in mid-September, after leaving interest rates on hold since April, as India's economy is growing at its weakest in almost a decade. However, the gains were tempered as core inflation was estimated to have risen 5.44 percent in July, above 4.9 percent in June, while RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Monday reiterated his hawkish stance. The government would also need to show more action on fiscal consolidation to sustain any gains in the stock market, analysts said. "Inflation is ticking down. That will help RBI look favourable on one data point, however a lot needs to be done in terms of fiscal control," said Vaibhav Sanghavi, director at Ambit Capital. The fall in inflation is just the first step in the right direction and the RBI will need more cues before taking any concrete action, he said. India's BSE index ended up 0.54 percent at 17,728.20 points, marking its highest close since March 14. The 50-share NSE index rose 0.61 percent to 5,380.35 points. ICICI Bank rose 2.2 percent while Tata Motors rose 3 percent. Shares in Tata Steel gained 2.7 percent, despite reporting April-June net profit that missed estimates, as operating profit came in above expectations. Brokerage Kotak said Tata Steel's consolidated EBITDA of 34 billion rupees ($613.50 million) was 10 percent ahead of its estimates. World's biggest coal producer Coal India gained 1.75 percent after posting its highest-ever quarterly profit on Monday, on the back of strong sales and prices, taking some pressure off the state miner that is trying to curb operating costs and meet output targets. Shares in battery maker Amara Raja rose 14.3 percent, its biggest single day gain since May 2009, after the company's June quarter profit jumped 95 percent to 761 million rupees. Shares in Opto Circuits fell 1.4 percent after earlier falling as much as 11.6 percent. The health care equipment maker continued to reel after credit agency ICRA last week suspended the rating assigned to a 5.38 billion rupees ($97.08 million) facility by Opto, citing concerns about its "stretched liquidity position." Opto's chief executive responded on Tuesday with a statement, questioning the basis with which ICRA had drawn its conclusions. Shares in Lanco Infratech fell 3.1 percent after the infrastructure developer swung to a consolidated net loss of 4.41 billion rupees in the April-June quarter from a year earlier. Shares in India's Suzlon Energy fell 4 percent, to make a record low on Tuesday, a day after the company said it swung to a net loss in the April-June quarter. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro dips after German ZEW, euro zone GDP data * Oil up with positive Euro data, supply worries * German, French GDP data lift European shares * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)