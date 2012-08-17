MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian shares rose slightly on Friday as stocks such as ITC recovered from the prior day's falls, although power utility stocks dropped after the country's state auditor found irregularities in the government's coal allocation and usage.

ITC rose 1.7 percent recovering from its 3.5 percent fall in the previous session.

India's Reliance Power fell more than 5.8 percent on Friday after the country's federal auditor said the company unduly benefited from a government decision allowing the power producer to use surplus coal from its captive block for another project it was not meant for.

India's BSE index provisionally ended up 0.19 percent at 17,691.08 points, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.06 percent to end at 5,366.30 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)