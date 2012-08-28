BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian shares fell on Tuesday for a third straight session, as banks continued to fall on persistent talk that quarterly growth data this week would be below expectations, while metals such as Jindal Steel extended a slump on concerns about slowing demand.
ICICI Bank fell 1.5 percent, while Jindal Steel and Power dropped 5.3 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.27 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined a provisional 0.29 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct