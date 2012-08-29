Mumbai Aug 29 Indian shares fell on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, as ONGC was hit after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, while Jaiprakash Associates slumped nearly 10 percent on rising concerns about its net debt levels.

Blue chips such as Infosys reeled as well as broader sentiment remained weak ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday and April-June economic growth data on Friday.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.79 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined a provisional 0.88 percent.

Infosys fell 1.4 percent, Jaiprakash fell 9.6 percent, while ONGC lost 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)