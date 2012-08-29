* BSE falls 0.8 pct; NSE falls 0.9 pct * Nifty ends below 5,300 for 1st time since Aug. 6 * Caution ahead of derivatives expiry, GDP data By Abhishek Vishnoi Mumbai, Aug 29 Indian shares fell on Wednesday for a fourth straight session to mark its longest losing streak since mid-July, as ONGC was hit after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, while Jaiprakash Associates slumped on rising concerns about its net debt levels. Blue chips such as Infosys also reeled as broader sentiment remained weak ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts on Thursday and April-June economic growth data on Friday. Although Indian shares have not fallen drastically over the past four sessions and are still up for the month, analysts are growing worried about the outlook given the potentially toxic mix of slow growth, sticky inflation and delayed policy reforms. Continued inflows from foreign investors have contributed to the gains this month, with around 181.6 billion rupees ($3.26 billion) in net purchases since the start of July, bringing the total for the year to 601.54 billion rupees. "Liquidity in a market without fundamental support is like a pain killer: stop the pill and the pain relapses," said Vijay Kedia, a director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities. Kedia adds that government has been dangling the "lollipop of reforms" for the last six months without actual action, as the economy has become more fragile. India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.8 percent to 17,490.81 points, its biggest daily percentage fall since July 26. The index has matched the four-day losing streak in July 11-16, although the BSE is down 2 percent during this period compared to the 2.9 percent fall during that streak last month. The 50-share NSE index, or Nifty, declined 0.88 percent to 5,287.80, to close below the psychological level of 5,300 for the first time since August 6. ONGC fell 2 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equalweight", citing potential downward revisions to domestic crude oil volumes for fiscal 2014 and uncertainty on international production. Jaiprakash Associates fell 9.2 percent on Wednesday, its single biggest daily fall since Sept. 22, 2011. Concerns about net debt levels increased a day after the cement maker raised $150 million in foreign currency convertible bonds, in part, to redeem prior debt. Infosys fell 1.4 percent after Deutsche Bank warned the software services exporter has not seen any changes to its near-term business outlook, citing a conversation with company CFO V. Balakrishnan. Other blue chips fell on worries India will post weaker-than-expected economic growth data on Friday. Reliance Industries fell 1 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp lost 1.1 percent. However, Wipro rose 0.1 percent after HSBC upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", saying the software services exporter was "competing effectively" for large deals, and adding the company is well positioned to improve sales after its "extensive restructuring." For more stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro hits session high vs dollar after Draghi comments * Oil falls to $112 as Isaac avoids oil facilities * Euro, shares flat, awaiting central banks * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data ($1 = 55.7275 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra)