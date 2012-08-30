BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian shares rose on Thursday for the first session in five as lenders such as ICICI Bank rose after steep recent falls, although caution still prevailed ahead of key economic growth data.
HDFC Bank rose 0.6 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 1 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.46 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose a provisional 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks