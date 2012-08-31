BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
MUMBAI Aug 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as lenders such as lenders such as ICICI Bank were hit after stronger-than-expected GDP data for April-June dashed hopes for rate cuts next month, while Reliance Industries fell after Citigroup downgraded the stock.
ICICI Bank retreated 1.8 percent, while Axis Bank lost 2.3 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.92 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell a provisional 1.1 percent.
Reliance Industries fell 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct