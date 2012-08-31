(Corrects BSE and NSE percentage falls in the first bullet point, and NSE percentage fall in para 10)

* BSE falls 0.92 pct; NSE falls 1.06 pct

* Stronger-than-expected GDP dashes hopes for rate cuts

* Caution ahead of Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole

By Abhishek Vishnoi

MUMBAI, Aug 31 Indian shares fell on Friday to their lowest close in four weeks as lenders such as ICICI Bank were hit after stronger-than-expected GDP data dashed hopes for rate cuts next month, while Reliance Industries fell after Citigroup downgraded the stock.

India's gross domestic product grew 5.5 percent in the April-June quarter, just above the 5.3 percent posted in the three months ended in March and slightly higher than forecasts.

Although the data signalled the worst may be over, investors worry that growth will remain lethargic, but not low enough to prompt interest rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India.

Continued disruptions in Parliament are also reducing the prospect of policy reforms during a time when the country is under threat of credit ratings downgrades from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

Investors are now expected to focus on the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later in the day amid hopes he will hit at resuming asset purchases. Potential action from the European Central Bank is also keenly anticipated.

"Rate cut is unlikely in September meeting of RBI," said R.K Gupta, Managing director of Taurus Mutual Fund.

"Market is now concerned on whether there would be a ratings downgrade of India and how would foreign investors react to it," he added.

India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.92 percent, falling to its lowest close since Aug. 3.

The BSE index fell 2.26 percent for the week, after gaining in each of the previous four weeks, and ended up 0.8 percent for the month.

The 50-share NSE index fell 1.06 percent on Friday.

Lenders were among the leading decliners. ICICI Bank fell 1.9 percent and Axis Bank lost 2.1 percent.

UBS downgraded Axis Bank to "neutral" from "buy", citing "increasing" quality risks, "muted" earnings growth and a 28 percent share price increase so far this year.

Public sector banks also edged lower, though they did turn positive at one point after the farming sub-index within the April-June GDP data grew more strongly than expected.

However, the prospect of reduced non-performing assets from rural areas was not enough to keep shares afloat in a down market. State Bank of India fell 0.13 percent, while Bank of India retreated 0.6 percent.

Reliance Industries fell 2.2 percent after Citigroup downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", saying valuations were "not compelling enough" while the near-term earnings outlook was muted.

Shares of the energy conglomerate had a good run in August, but started to slide towards the second half. Reliance shares still posted a 3.1 percent gain for the month.

Software services exporters fell as worries intensified pricing power in the sector would be hit by rising competition and a weaker global outlook.

Infosys fell 1.3 percent, with shares faltering in the last week of August after strong gains earlier in the month that sent shares up 6 percent.

Hero MotoCorp fell 3.3 percent, marking its fifth day of falls on continued worries about a potential slowdown for two-wheeler demand and a pileup of inventory.

However, Bharti Airtel rose 2 percent ahead of its annual general meeting next week on hopes for more details about the wireless service provider's plan to list its telecoms masts unit.

For more stocks on the move double click

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Euro rises to session high versus dollar

* Oil up to $113, heads for 2nd monthly gain * Shares, euro turn higher as Bernanke speech looms * Foreign institutional investor flows

* For closing rates of Indian ADRs

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra)