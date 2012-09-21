MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's NSE index rose more than 2 percent on Friday on hopes the government will retain the support of the Samajwadi Party, a key ally, and announce additional reform measures, including allowing more foreign investment in the insurance sector.

Banks led the gains. ICICI Bank rose 4.3 percent, while State Bank of India rose 3 percent as of 0639 GMT.

The NSE index was up 2.2 percent, while the benchmark BSE index was up 2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)