MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian shares on Monday retreated from the 14-month highs hit in the previous session as profit-booking hit recent out-performers such as Reliance Industries, while investors continued to shift out of defensive stocks such as ITC.

Cigarette maker ITC provisionally fell 2.2 percent, while Hindustan Unilever fell 2.15 percent.

Reliance Industries fell 1.7 percent after gaining 11 percent so far in September as of Friday's close.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.41 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.38 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)