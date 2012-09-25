BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian shares rose on Tuesday as defensive and low-beta stocks such as ITC gained on value buying, after recent declines on churning in favour of cyclicals and high-beta stocks on bets of additional government reforms.
Cigarette maker ITC provisionally rose 2.1 percent, while Hindustan Unilever rose 2.3 percent.
Among other low-beta stocks, Cipla gained 2.2 percent on value buying after an 8.7 percent decline over the last eight sessions.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.13 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
