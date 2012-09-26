* BSE falls 0.33 pct, NSE loses 0.18 pct * Rally stalls ahead of derivatives expiry * Research downgrades hit Power Finance, Infotech By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as a recent rally continued to stall as investors booked profits in recent out-performers such as Bharti Airtel, while caution also prevailed a day before the expiry of monthly derivative contracts. Shares also tracked weaker European and Asian markets as popular opposition within the euro zone to austerity measures unnerved investors already worried about a weak global growth outlook. India's benchmark index has risen 6.9 percent this month as of Tuesday, becoming the second-best performing Asian index after Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange, l a rgely on the back of th e government's reform juggernaut and strong inflows from foreign investors. "Markets have rallied smartly post-various policy related announcements that came last week, and with the derivative expiry on Thursday, markets are just trying to consolidate at current levels," said Kaushik Dani, a fund manager at Peerless Mutual Fund. "No major news flow in past couple of days is helping market to have a healthy consolidation," India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.33 percent, or 62.24 points, to 18,632.17, retreating from the 14-month highs hit on Friday. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.18 percent, or 10.45 points, to 5,663.45 points. September options and futures contracts are set to expire at the end of the session on Thursday. The event tends to spark volatility in markets. Shares in Indian wireless services providers fell on continued profit-taking on expectations a run-up in share prices this month is unjustified given concerns about the sector's outlook, including stepped up competition after an upcoming spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel shares fell 3.8 percent, after having risen 11.2 percent for the month as of Tuesday's close. Reliance Communication declined 1.5 percent, while IDEA Cellular lost 0.6 percent. Lanco Infratech fell 3.9 percent after rising 44.4 percent in previous seven days. Power Finance Corp fell 4.6 percent after Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to 'underweight' from 'equalweight', expecting only a limited positive impact from the government bailout of state-owned electricity distributors. Shares in IFCI fell 5.8 percent after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India allowed the government to acquire a majority in the project finance lender without buying out minority shareholders. Infotech Enterprises fell 1.4 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the engineering software services provider to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight', citing concerns about margins after a meeting with the management. However, among gainers, ACC Ltd rose 3.8 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to 'neutral' from 'underperform', saying cement prices have declined less than expected, while cost pressures are subsiding and capacity pressures are easing. For more stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro hits 2-week low, vulnerable to Spain Worries * Oil falls below $110 on euro zone crisis * Euro worries spark share selloff * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Additional reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)