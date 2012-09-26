MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares fell on Wednesday as a recent powerful rally continues to stall a day ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts, while investors book profits in recent outperformers such as Bharti Airtel.

Shares also tracked weaker European and Asian markets as popular opposition within the euro zone to austerity measures unnerved investors already worried about a weak global growth outlook.

Bharti Airtel provisionally fell 3.8 percent, Reliance Communication fell 2 percent, while IDEA Cellular fell 0.5 percent.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.42 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)