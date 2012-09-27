MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian shares fell on Wednesday in a session marked by volatility due to the expiry of September futures and options contracts, led by a fall in technology stocks such as Infosys on worries about demand outlook and the recent rally in the rupee. Infosys provisionally fell 1.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services fell 0.7 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.35 percent, while the 50-share NSE index dropped 0.32 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)