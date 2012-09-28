BUZZ-Indian jewellery retailers climb on GST boost
** Shares of jewellery retailers PC Jeweller Ltd, Gitanjali Gems Ltd and Titan Company Ltd rise between 8.5-15 pct
MUMBAI, Sept 28 India's 50-share index rose on Friday to mark its highest close since July 7, 2011, sparked by optimism that economic reform and budget plans unveiled by Spain will help manage its debt imbalances, while auto shares like Tata Motors also rose ahead of September sales data due Monday.
Tata Motors provisionally rose 2.8 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1.4 percent.
The BSE index provisionally rose 0.94 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.85 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct