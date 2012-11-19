MUMBAI Nov 19 India's benchmark BSE index rose on Monday, rebounding from two-month lows led by gains in telecom stocks such as Bharti Airtel as more brokerages upgraded the stock, while auto stocks such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes during the festival season.

Bharti Airtel provisionally rose 3.2 percent, while Maruti Suzuki gained 4.05 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.27 percent, snapping six previous consecutive sessions of falls that saw the benchmark index retreat a total of 3.1 percent.

However, the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editng by Rafael Nam)