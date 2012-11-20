MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian shares ended flat as Infosys fell a recent uptick on the stock was unjustified given concerns over its business outlook, while Mahindra & Mahindra rose to an all-time high on expectations for improving sales during the festival season.

Infosys provisionally fell 1.3 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra rose 3.3 percent after earlier hitting a record at 942.40 rupees.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)