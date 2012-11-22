BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian stock indexes edged higher on Thursday, turning flat to slightly positive for the month, as weaker rupee boosted IT shares such as Infosys, while banking stocks such as SBI rose on the first day of the winter session of parliament.
Infosys provisionally rose 1.4 percent, while State Bank of India gained 1.8 percent.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.26 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.23 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.