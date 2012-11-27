BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI, Nov 27 Indian shares provisionally ended higher on Tuesday as investors expected new highs in December as hopes rise about the government's willingness to push through reforms, which would eventually aid growth and avoid a downgrade threat. Banking shares led the gains with HDFC Bank rising 3 percent and ICICI Bank ending 1.73 percent higher. Infosys added 1.96 percent, while Bharti Airtel rose 4.75 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended up 1.59 percent, while the NSE index also gained 1.62 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.