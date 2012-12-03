MUMBAI Dec 3 India shares fell on Monday, retreating from a 19-month high, as recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank were hit by profit-taking on worries over the parliament's impending vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail.

HDFC Bank provisionally fell 2.44 percent, while among other recent outperformers, Bharti Airtel ended 1.8 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally closed 0.17 percent lower, while the 50-share NSE index also ended down 0.15 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)