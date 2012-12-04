MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian shares rose on Tuesday, amid a crucial vote in the parliament on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail, led by gains in Reliance Industries on a report.

The Economic Times earlier reported that the oil ministry is poised to approve the company's investment plans for the KG-D6 block.

Reliance Industries provisionally rose 2.6 percent, while among other gainers ICICI Bank ended 1.3 percent higher on continued hopes of rate easing by the RBI by December end.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.19 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.23 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)