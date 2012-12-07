BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian shares fell on Friday on profit booking after the government expectedly won a vote for FDI in supermarkets in the upper house, while stocks of software service exporters such as Infosys Ltd extended declines on continued worries over the sector's revenue outlook.
Infosys provisionally fell 0.76 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services 1.3 ended percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.48 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.59 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.