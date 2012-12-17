MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian shares fell on Monday, led by declines in technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services on caution ahead of a scheduled meeting between the management and analysts later in the day amid concerns the software services provider will deliver a downcast view on the sector.

Tata Consultancy Services provisionally fell 3 percent, while Infosys ended 0.9 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.39 percent.

However, rate-sensitve stocks such as State Bank of India NS> rose 0.9 percent, ahead of the RBI's meet on Tuesday, on hopes of a cut in cash reserve ratio. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)