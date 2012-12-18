MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian shares rose on Tuesday led by lenders such as State Bank of India, as hopes parliament will pass the banking amendment bill outweighed disappointment after the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged.

State Bank of India provisionally rose 0.94 percent, after falling as much as 2.8 percent earlier in the day, while ICICI Bank ended up 0.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.60 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.61 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)