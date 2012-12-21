BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Friday as lenders were hit by profit-taking, while Bharti Airtel declined after federal police filed charges as part of a probe into alleged corruption in the allocation of mobile airwaves a decade ago.
ICICI Bank provisionally fell 1.7 percent, while Bharti Airtel ended down 2.7 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.16 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.