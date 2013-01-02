MUMBAI Jan 2 India's NSE index rose to a two-year high, breaching the key psychological level of 6,000 at one point, after a U.S. deal on its so-called fiscal cliff sparked broad buying, while financial firms extended a recent rally on hopes for a rate cut this month.

Housing Development and Finance Corp provisionally rose 1.7 percent, while ICICI Bank ended up 1.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.7 percent after earlier hitting as high as 6,006.05 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by RafaelNam)