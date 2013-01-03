India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian shares edged higher on Thursday for a third consecutive session of gains, as technology stocks, such as Infosys, advanced on expectations for better-than-expected quarterly earnings results.
Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 1.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.55 percent. Software services exporters will start reporting October-December earnings results next week.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also rose 0.2 percent, closing above the psychologically key level of 6,000 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.