MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian shares edged higher on Thursday for a third consecutive session of gains, as technology stocks, such as Infosys, advanced on expectations for better-than-expected quarterly earnings results.

Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 1.6 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.55 percent. Software services exporters will start reporting October-December earnings results next week.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also rose 0.2 percent, closing above the psychologically key level of 6,000 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)