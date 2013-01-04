MUMBAI Jan 4Indian shares edged higher on Friday to touch two-year highs as oil companies such as ONGC rose on hopes a proposed change in the government's pricing formulas would boost gas prices, while IT stocks rose on expectations for a better 2013.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd provisionally rose 1.3 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd jumped 5 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.11 percent, both marking their highest closes since January 2011. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)