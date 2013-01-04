BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 4Indian shares edged higher on Friday to touch two-year highs as oil companies such as ONGC rose on hopes a proposed change in the government's pricing formulas would boost gas prices, while IT stocks rose on expectations for a better 2013.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd provisionally rose 1.3 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd jumped 5 percent.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.4 percent.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.11 percent, both marking their highest closes since January 2011. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.