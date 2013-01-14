MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian's main indexes rose more than 1 percent on Monday to two-year highs after a slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month, boosting banks and property shares such as DLF.

Sentiment was also supported after India delayed the implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance to 2016.

The BSE index provisionally gained 1.42 percent, marking its highest close since Jan 6, 2011, while the 50-share NSE index rose 1.22 percent.

DLF provisionally surged 7.8 percent, while ICICI Bank added 1.75 percent.

Infosys rose 3.6 percent to a nine-month high after brokerages including Barclays upgraded their ratings on the stock following its better-than-expected earnings and revenue guidance. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)