MUMBAI Jan 14 Indian's main indexes rose more
than 1 percent on Monday to two-year highs after a
slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented hopes the
central bank will cut interest rates later this month, boosting
banks and property shares such as DLF.
Sentiment was also supported after India delayed the
implementation of controversial rules on tax avoidance to 2016.
The BSE index provisionally gained 1.42 percent,
marking its highest close since Jan 6, 2011, while the 50-share
NSE index rose 1.22 percent.
DLF provisionally surged 7.8 percent, while ICICI
Bank added 1.75 percent.
Infosys rose 3.6 percent to a nine-month high
after brokerages including Barclays upgraded their ratings on
the stock following its better-than-expected earnings and
revenue guidance.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)