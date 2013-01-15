MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to touch two-year highs as ITC advanced ahead of its earnings results at the end of the week, while wireless carriers jumped on speculation about potential tariff hikes.

ITC provisionally rose 2.3 percent. The cigarette maker will post October-December earnings on Friday.

Bharti Airtel gained 5.2 percent, while Idea Cellular jumped 9.2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.42 percent to its highest close since Jan. 6, 2011. The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.54 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)