BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian shares rose on Thursday, led by gains in state-run oil companies after the government allowed them to set diesel prices, despite uncertainty about the specifics of the announcement.
Bharat Petroleum Corp provisionally rose 3.6 percent, Indian Oil Corp rose 6.5 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp ended 5.1 percent higher.
Shares in Reliance Industries also rose 3.1 percent ahead of its December quarter earnings on Friday.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.67 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.57 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.