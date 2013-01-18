BUZZ-Citi sees India's BSE index at 32,200 by March 2018
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
MUMBAI Jan 18 Indian shares rose on Friday, led by gains in state-owned oil and gas companies such as ONGC, which surged for a second consecutive session after the government's diesel price hike was seen reducing their subsidy burden.
Producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd provisionally closed up 7.3 percent each.
Among refiners, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd gained 5.6 percent, and Indian Oil Corp rose 10.8 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd ended 10.4 percent higher.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.26 percent to close above 20,000 level for the first time since Jan. 6, 2011, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.42 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.