BUZZ-Citi sees India's BSE index at 32,200 by March 2018
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian shares ended flat on Monday, as traders avoided taking big positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday.
Among rate sensitive stocks, ICICI Bank provisionally rose 1.7 percent, while SBI ended 0.94 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.