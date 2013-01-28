MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian shares ended flat on Monday, as traders avoided taking big positions ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday.

Among rate sensitive stocks, ICICI Bank provisionally rose 1.7 percent, while SBI ended 0.94 percent lower.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)