MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian shares posted slight gains on Wednesday as Reliance Industries Ltd recovered from a four-session losing streak, while ICICI Bank Ltd rose a day ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

Still, sentiment remained weak after India's central bank disappointed investors by staying cautious on future monetary easing.

Reliance Industries provisionally closed up 1.9 percent, while ICICI Bank ended up 0.4 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Rafael Nam)