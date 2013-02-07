India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian shares fell on Thursday, to their lowest close in one-and-a-half months, led by a decline in banking stocks, after government estimates showed India's FY13 growth could be worse than expected, while Cipla fell after its October-December net profit missed estimates.
ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while Cipla Ltd ended 2.4 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.26 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.31 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.