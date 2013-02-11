MUMBAI Feb 11 Indian shares fell on Monday for an eighth consecutive session to mark its longest losing streak since May 2011 as ONGC retreated ahead of its quarterly results, while financial stocks fell on concerns about slowing economic growth at a time of sticky inflation.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd provisionally fell 1.9 percent ahead of its October-December results due later in the day. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ended down 1.2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.14 percent, marking its lowest close since Dec. 31, 2012. The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.11 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)