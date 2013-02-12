India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 12 India's benchmark index rose on Tuesday, ending an eight session losing streak that had marked its longest since May 2011, as ONGC gained after quarterly earnings beat estimates, while Tata Motors rose ahead of its own results later this week.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd provisionally rose 3.6 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended up 2.5 percent higher ahead of earnings due on Thursday.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.54 percent, ending an eight session losing streak that had marked its longest period of consecutive declines since May 2011.
The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.