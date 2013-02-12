MUMBAI Feb 12 India's benchmark index rose on Tuesday, ending an eight session losing streak that had marked its longest since May 2011, as ONGC gained after quarterly earnings beat estimates, while Tata Motors rose ahead of its own results later this week.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd provisionally rose 3.6 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended up 2.5 percent higher ahead of earnings due on Thursday.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.54 percent, ending an eight session losing streak that had marked its longest period of consecutive declines since May 2011.

The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)