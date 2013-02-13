India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian shares gained for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy hitting a record high after an industry body forecast exports would grow in the next fiscal year, while Tata Motors gained after key unit JLR reported a surge in monthly sales.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally rose 1.7 percent, after earlier hitting a record high at 1,441.65 rupees. Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.2 percent.
The BSE index provisionally gained 0.28 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.