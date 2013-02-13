MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian shares gained for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy hitting a record high after an industry body forecast exports would grow in the next fiscal year, while Tata Motors gained after key unit JLR reported a surge in monthly sales.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally rose 1.7 percent, after earlier hitting a record high at 1,441.65 rupees. Tata Motors Ltd rose 2.2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally gained 0.28 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)