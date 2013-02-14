India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian shares fell on Thursday, snapping a two-day recovery, as State Bank of India declined after bad loans weighed on its third-quarter earnings, while Maruti Suzuki India ended lower on exclusion from the MSCI indexes.
Maruti provisionally fell 3.5 percent, while State Bank of India ended 2.1 percent lower.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.71 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.75 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.