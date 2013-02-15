MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian shares fell on Friday to their lowest levels in 2013 as Dr. Reddy's shares retreated a day after reporting a larger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings, while software service exporters fell on profit-booking.

However, Tata Motors provisionally rose 2.5 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 3.1 percent, as traders saw initial losses - sparked by a drop in quarterly earnings - as overdone given expectations for a recovery in profits.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories provisionally fell 3.2 percent, while Infosys Ltd ended down 1.2 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.32 percent to its lowest close since Dec. 31, 2012.

The 50-share NSE index ended fell 0.34 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)