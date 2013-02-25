MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian shares ended flat on Monday, and not far off yearly lows, as technology firms such as Infosys rose on hopes the 2013/14 budget would provide incentives for exporters, while ONGC fell on worries about a potentially higher oil subsidy burden.

Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 2.8 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd fell 2.15 percent, ahead of the 2013/14 budget to be presented on Thursday.

The BSE index provisionally ended flat, barely above its lowest close since Dec. 24 hit on Friday.

The 50-share NSE index ended up 0.08 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)